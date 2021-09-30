Menu
Daniel T. KOEPPEL
FUNERAL HOME
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd
Williamsville, NY
KOEPPEL - Daniel T.
September 25, 2021. Beloved husband of Laura Martin-Koeppel; dear stepfather of Danny and Lily Martin; loving son of Susan (Eberhard) and James Koeppel; cherished brother of Jennifer (David) Keenan and Matthew Koeppel; grandson of Marianne and Anthony Koeppel-Grimmett and the late Paul and Nancy Eberhard; son-in-law of Sam and the late Audrey Harris; brother-in-law of Matthew (LaDonna) Harris also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Family will be present on Friday, from 4-7 PM, at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from Christ The King Church (Main St.), on Saturday, at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Daniel's name may be made to a charity of your choice. Please share condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd, Williamsville, NY
Oct
2
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
Christ The King Church
Main St, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear Dan passed. He was a good man who loved his family.
Jim Vitko
October 2, 2021
Laura, Danny, Lily and rest of the Koeppel clan. Our deepest sympathy to you. Our hearts are broken. Dan will be greatly missed. Much love-John, Jane and Trey Jackson
Jackson Family
October 1, 2021
Our deepest sympathy at the passing of Daniel. We will remember Danny and the entire Koeppel family in our thoughts and prayers .
John & Suzanne Davis
October 1, 2021
The world has lost a kind and gentle soul. I remember Danny's ready smile, ability to have fun and his generous heart. The entire Koeppel family is in my thoughts and prayers. May you find peace and consolation in family memories.
Susan Szafranski
School
September 30, 2021
