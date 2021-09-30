KOEPPEL - Daniel T.
September 25, 2021. Beloved husband of Laura Martin-Koeppel; dear stepfather of Danny and Lily Martin; loving son of Susan (Eberhard) and James Koeppel; cherished brother of Jennifer (David) Keenan and Matthew Koeppel; grandson of Marianne and Anthony Koeppel-Grimmett and the late Paul and Nancy Eberhard; son-in-law of Sam and the late Audrey Harris; brother-in-law of Matthew (LaDonna) Harris also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Family will be present on Friday, from 4-7 PM, at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from Christ The King Church (Main St.), on Saturday, at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Daniel's name may be made to a charity of your choice
. Please share condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2021.