Daniel D. LEWANDOWSKI
FUNERAL HOME
W.S. Davis Inc Funeral Home
358 W. Main St
Arcade, NY
LEWANDOWSKI - Daniel D.
Age 91, of Arcade, NY, passed away on May 30, 2021. Husband of Norma (Scott) Lewandowski; father of Patrick (Denise) Lewandowski, Laura Lewandowski, Stacey (Brian) Lane, Daniel (Kim) Lewandowski and Carey (Rick) Kephart; brother of the late Delores Hanne, Raymond and Richard Lewandowski and Patricia Tur; also survived by 13 grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Thursday, June 3, 2021 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the W.S. DAVIS FUENRAL HOME, 358 Main St., Arcade. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 10 AM, at St. Mary's Church, 6785 East Arcade Rd., Arcade. Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
W.S. Davis Inc Funeral Home
358 W. Main St, Arcade, NY
Jun
3
Calling hours
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
W.S. Davis Inc Funeral Home
358 W. Main St, Arcade, NY
Jun
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Mary's Church
6785 East Arcade Rd., Arcade, NY
