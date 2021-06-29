MAUGER - Daniel W.
Age 59, of the City of Tonawanda, June 27, 2021. Beloved son of the late Donald W. Mauger and the late Donna Protulipac; brother of Diane (James) Rusert, David (Cindy) Mauger and Darsi (Jeffrey) Kindron; dearest uncle of William, Joseph and James (Samantha) Mauger, Britt Rusert, Lindsay (Robert) Bjorhus, Danielle, Evan and Noah Kindron. Danny was greatly proud of his thirty years of sobriety and was known for his big heart and ability to help others. He loved his Harley Davidson motorcycles, taking rides and trips with friends. Dan also loved music and going to concerts and truly loved everyone and always gave his all. Calling hours will be held on Thursday (July 1st) from 3-8 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad St.) in Tonawanda. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday (July 2nd) at 10 AM in St. Francis of Assisi RC Church, 150 Broad St. in Tonawanda. Everyone welcome. A private burial will be in Elmlawn Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined, memorials may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Church. Condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 29, 2021.