Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
daniel W. MAUGER
FUNERAL HOME
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street
Tonawanda, NY
MAUGER - Daniel W.
Age 59, of the City of Tonawanda, June 27, 2021. Beloved son of the late Donald W. Mauger and the late Donna Protulipac; brother of Diane (James) Rusert, David (Cindy) Mauger and Darsi (Jeffrey) Kindron; dearest uncle of William, Joseph and James (Samantha) Mauger, Britt Rusert, Lindsay (Robert) Bjorhus, Danielle, Evan and Noah Kindron. Danny was greatly proud of his thirty years of sobriety and was known for his big heart and ability to help others. He loved his Harley Davidson motorcycles, taking rides and trips with friends. Dan also loved music and going to concerts and truly loved everyone and always gave his all. Calling hours will be held on Thursday (July 1st) from 3-8 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad St.) in Tonawanda. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday (July 2nd) at 10 AM in St. Francis of Assisi RC Church, 150 Broad St. in Tonawanda. Everyone welcome. A private burial will be in Elmlawn Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined, memorials may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Church. Condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc
25 William St., Tonawanda, NY
Funeral services provided by:
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Dan I´m going to miss the many bike rides on our hogs,I´ll be thinking of you on my next ride
Charles m
Friend
July 7, 2021
From neighbors to friends. We will miss our rides and everyday hellos from your kind gentle soul. May our friend Rest In Peace and the family find comfort at this time.
Mark and Amy Allen
Friend
July 1, 2021
Dan my brother from another mother. Heavy heart to hear of his passing. I was blessed to call you friend. Our community has lost a great soul but heaven gained another angel. Love you my friend. Until we meet again
Patrick J Clohessy
Friend
June 30, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to all of you. Danny was always special to us and will be truly missed. Our hearts are broken for all of your families. Much Love to all.
Uncle Durvin and Aunt Rose
Family
June 30, 2021
I had the honor of being Dan's brother in law for 29 years. Dan was very generous to my kids and always great to be around. He will be sorely missed. RIP brother.
Jeff Kindron
Family
June 29, 2021
God be with him and ur family.
Diana serviss
June 29, 2021
Rest in eternal peace, Maugs.
Lou
Other
June 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results