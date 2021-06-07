MELLODY - Daniel J. "Spinner"
June 5, 2021; beloved son of late Stella (nee Raczka) and late Patrick J. Mellody; devoted brother of David, Robert, Cynthia (Marty Needham) Mellody and late Patrick Mellody, Jr.; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will be present Thursday, 4-8 PM, at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem), where a Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, June 11, at 10 AM. Face coverings will be required at all times during services. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 7, 2021.