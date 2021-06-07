Menu
Daniel J. "Spinner" MELLODY
MELLODY - Daniel J. "Spinner"
June 5, 2021; beloved son of late Stella (nee Raczka) and late Patrick J. Mellody; devoted brother of David, Robert, Cynthia (Marty Needham) Mellody and late Patrick Mellody, Jr.; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will be present Thursday, 4-8 PM, at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem), where a Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, June 11, at 10 AM. Face coverings will be required at all times during services. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Jun
11
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Jun
11
Interment
St. Stanislaus Cemetery
Cheektowaga, NY
We knew Spinner from Anchor Inn. He was always nice. To everyone & always told his silly jokes that didn’t make much sense but always had the bar people laughing. He will be sadly missed by many people including us. May GOD rest his soul in peace. Our prayers are with the rest of the family. May GOD Bless u’s too.

Bob & Stephanie
Bob & Stephanie Shannon
July 1, 2021
So sorry to hear about your brother. I missed the email message but I will say a prayer for him. I know that he will be sadly missed.
Tom worczak
June 13, 2021
Will miss you Buddy and love the hat the Remember hanging out at ZZZ s You still owe me a drink Will collect in the after life
Tony Lagowski
Friend
June 12, 2021
My heart is filled with wonderful memories of you. You were a wonderful caring guy. Spinner you will be missed. We love you! RIP
Darleen Rutkowski
Friend
June 10, 2021
My condolences to the family. Prayers.
Edward Jezioro
Friend
June 9, 2021
I am sorry for your loss I just remembered you by you going the convenience store all the time will never forget
Dave
Other
June 9, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss Spinner was a very good friend of mine I will never forget him
Frank Griffiths
Friend
June 8, 2021
bob mellody
June 7, 2021
