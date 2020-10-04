KWANDRANS - Daniel N.
Of Cheektowaga, NY, September 30, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Barbara A. (Glowicki) Kwandrans; dearest step-father of Lisa (Scott) Wagner, Sherri (John) Rupp, Todd (Cheri) Burke and the late James A. Burke; loving grandfather of eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; son of the late Frank and Viola (Machajewski) Kwandrans; brother of Florence (late Stephen) Szyndel, Lorraine (late Arthur) Matyjasik, Edwin (late Judy) Kwandrans, Mildred (late Daniel) Krawczyk, Henry (Carol) Kwandrans and the late Marion (Alice) Kwandrans, Harry (Florence) Kwandrans, Eugene (Carol) Kwandrans, Rosie (Ron) Woods, Richard and Robert (Barbara) Kwandrans; brother-in-law of Colleen Glowicki; also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and extended family and friends. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at St. Andrews Church, 34 Francis Ave., Sloan, NY, Thursday, October 8, 2020, at 10 AM. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com