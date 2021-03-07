Menu
Daniel E. "Casey" NEUBECK
NEUBECK - Daniel E. "Casey"
Age 95, of East Eden, NY, February 24, 2021;
beloved husband of the
late Dorothy (nee Hub bard) Neubeck and the
late Dorothy (nee Harvey)
Ball; loving father of Daniel Neubeck, Jr., Scott (Jayne) Neubeck, Steven Neubeck and Byron (Gloria) Ball; cherished grandfather of April Neubeck, Nicole, Gregory (Melissa) and Jason (Kimberly) Ball; adored great-grandfather of A.J., Henry, Samantha, Wil and Thora Ball; dear brother of the late Ethel (late Raymond) Forney, Florence (late Floyd) Harvey, William (late Alice) Neubeck, Jr. and Irma (late Leroy) Harvey; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, including a goddaughter, Phyllis Ward. A private Mass of Christian Burial was held at Our Lady of Victory Basilica. Interment was in St. Paul's Cemetery in Eden. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.
