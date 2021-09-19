Rest In Peace to an absolutely wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend to so many. We love you and miss you every day already. You built an amazing life with a beautiful family, and none of us would be here or as successful as we are if it wasn´t for you You did everything for everyone, and we appreciate you so much for it. The world was better off for having Dan Nowacki in it.

Allison Nowacki Family September 20, 2021