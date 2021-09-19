NOWACKI - Daniel L. September 16, 2021. Beloved husband of Irma J. (Newman) Nowacki; dear father of Peter (Jennifer Leip) Nowacki and Jennifer (William) Pompeii; cherished grandfather of Allison Nowacki, Marissa, Jacob, and Molly Pompeii; brother of Joan (Edward) Konopka. Mass of Christian burial in Queen of Heaven Church, 4220 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY 14224, Wednesday, September 22 at 10:15 AM. If desired, memorials may be made to the Reserve Hose Fire Co., 2400 Berg Rd., West Seneca, NY 14218. Arrangements by BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Irma just found out about dan when i got christmas crad from Gus so sorry to hear that dan was a good man you would have to go a long way to find a better person then dan was my best wishes to the familey and may he rest in peace
Raymond Kelly
Family
December 17, 2021
Amy Barton
September 24, 2021
Rest In Peace to an absolutely wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend to so many. We love you and miss you every day already. You built an amazing life with a beautiful family, and none of us would be here or as successful as we are if it wasn´t for you You did everything for everyone, and we appreciate you so much for it. The world was better off for having Dan Nowacki in it.