Dan was my brother-in-law, the brother of my wife Erin. And Dan was an original. Yes, we are all originals in one way or another. But Dan was an original in one way and another, and another!



Dan seemed always in good humor. Someone you always looked forward to seeing and hanging out with. Someone who always had a funny tale to tell, most frequently about moments in everyday life, moments involving the family or people he encountered at work or in public. My only fear about Dan (hopefully unrealized) was that he might never tell a story about me. Well, there was the one about me at the miniature golf course. Maybe he told it once or twice.



Dan carved out for himself a simple and entirely unpretentious life. He lived on his own, he owned no home, he owned no car, and he sought few of the material things that so many of us consider indispensable. He occupied a modest apartment, and he filled it with countless mementoes that brought joy to him and mirth to other family members who visited him there. There were family pictures on the wall and silly postcards, some received long ago. There were Buffalo Bills and other sports paraphernalia, and a framed, yellowed newspaper “headline” declaring his mother “Mother of the Year”. And, around Christmastime, there were many funky holiday items on display in his apartment, including a small talking Christmas tree activated by Dan’s signature loud claps.



Dan took pleasure in two principal activities. One was being with his family. He related very well to everyone, but especially to nieces and nephews of several generations, including my own daughter. Dan was always a fun uncle, ready to roughhouse with kids in the backyard, splash in a pool with them, and, in general, rile them up in a friendly way. Just as much, Dan took pleasure in his own company. Always welcome at other family members’ homes for Thanksgiving, Dan usually preferred to cook his own turkey and enjoy a solitary meal in his apartment. And Dan frequently took long bicycle rides on his own. Sometimes he would text messages or pictures to other family members while on these exploits.



Dan seemed beautifully content in his own company, just as he did in the company of his extended family, young and old.



When a beloved family member like Dan passes away, it is usual to say that he or she will be long remembered. And so it will be with Dan. Especially with Dan. All of us feel his loss and miss his company. Yet many, many decades from now, the presently youngest members of his family, the nieces and nephews, the grandniece and grandnephews, will still fondly remember his humor, his kindness, and the pleasure of his company during their childhoods.



Yes, Dan O’Donnell was an original. And originals like him are destined to be remembered for a very long time by all who knew him. Such is Dan’s legacy to his family who will never forget his caring, boisterous and fun-loving spirit.



Tom Troland Family March 15, 2021