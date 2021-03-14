O'DONNELL - Daniel Joseph
March 5, 2021. Daniel was born May 9, 1958 to the late Edward J. O'Donnell and Erin Mary Morrison O'Donnell in Buffalo, NY. He was the brother of William J. O'Donnell, Maureen A. O'Donnell, Erin M. O'Donnell, and the late Peggy O'Donnell who passed away in 2014. He was the uncle of Bill O'Donnell (Jennifer Woods O'Donnell) Jeff O'Donnell (Amy Liska O'Donnell), Emily Mevis, Erin Troland, and Steve Morse; great-uncle of Ryan, Morgan, Jacob, Ben, and Max O'Donnell. With his sense of humor, Dan was a raconteur who could take an everyday event and transform it into a hilarious story. He took great joy in roughhousing with his several generations of nieces and nephews. He trained his nieces and nephews in the technique of VERY LOUD clapping. A huge fan of the Buffalo Bills, his clapping could be heard above all either at the stadium or family living rooms. Dan loved fun, and he took the fun with him wherever he went. He also enjoyed the company of his sister-in-law, Maureen Ward O'Donnell, and brothers-in-law Tom Troland and Alan Mevis. He was most recently employed by the Sodexo Inc. at M&T Bank, Buffalo, NY. NOCO Energy Corp., and Sisters of Charity Hospital were previous employers. He was educated at Blessed Trinity School, St. Paul's School and Kenmore West High School. Proud of his military service from 1976-1982, he received training as a medic in the U.S. Army. No Prior Visitation, Services private. Please share your condolences with the family at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.