MARINACCIO - Daniel P. "DPM"
Of Amherst, entered into rest November 27, 2020. Former husband of Mary Ann (nee Andriaccio) Marinaccio; devoted father of Michael Marinaccio, Donna (Thomas) O'Brien, Mary Marinaccio, Daniel (Carmella) Marinaccio and Anthony Marinaccio; cherished grandfather of Danielle, Matthew, Michael Joseph, Philomena, Nicolette, Maria and Angelina; fond great-grandfather of Giorgio; loving son of the late Vito and Filomena Marinaccio; dear brother of Christopher Marinaccio and the late Louis Marinaccio, John (Eleanor) Marinaccio, Peter (Maria) Marinaccio, Anthony Marinaccio, Vito Marinaccio Jr., Carmella Marinaccio and Raffaela "Raffi" Marinaccio; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Tuesday from 4-7 PM. Funeral service will immediately follow. Daniel worked for the City of Buffalo Sewer Authority as an inspector, retiring in 1997, where he was often known as "The Mayor." In lieu of flowers, donations to Buffalo Hospice would be appreciated. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY LIMITS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.