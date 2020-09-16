Menu
Daniel P. O'NEILL
O'NEILL - Daniel P.
Of Lackawanna, NY, September 14, 2020. Devoted friend of the late Mary Jane O'Neill; devoted father of Daniel P. II (Chelsea) and Thomas J. (fiancée Carly) O'Neill; dear brother of the late Marion (Joseph) Donahue, Patrick (Anne) and Thomas O'Neill; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call Wednesday 7-9 PM and Thursday from 4-8 PM from the CUSACK FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., W. Seneca, 828-1846 (same location as Sieck, Mast and Leslie), where the Funeral will be held at 8:30 AM on Friday and from Our Lady of Victory Basilica at 9:15 AM. Mr. O'Neill was a life member of the Colonel Weber Post 898. Flowers gratefully declined. In lieu of, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Canonization of Father Nelson Baker. Pursuant of the unpausing NYS guidelines, 33% occupancy will be observed. Social distancing and face coverings required.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Calling hours
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Cusack Funeral Home
250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, NY 14224
Sep
17
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Cusack Funeral Home
250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, NY 14224
Sep
18
Funeral
8:30a.m.
Cusack Funeral Home
250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, NY 14224
Sep
18
Service
9:15a.m.
Our Lady of Victory Basilica
