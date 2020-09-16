O'NEILL - Daniel P.

Of Lackawanna, NY, September 14, 2020. Devoted friend of the late Mary Jane O'Neill; devoted father of Daniel P. II (Chelsea) and Thomas J. (fiancée Carly) O'Neill; dear brother of the late Marion (Joseph) Donahue, Patrick (Anne) and Thomas O'Neill; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call Wednesday 7-9 PM and Thursday from 4-8 PM from the CUSACK FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., W. Seneca, 828-1846 (same location as Sieck, Mast and Leslie), where the Funeral will be held at 8:30 AM on Friday and from Our Lady of Victory Basilica at 9:15 AM. Mr. O'Neill was a life member of the Colonel Weber Post 898. Flowers gratefully declined. In lieu of, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Canonization of Father Nelson Baker. Pursuant of the unpausing NYS guidelines, 33% occupancy will be observed. Social distancing and face coverings required.







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.