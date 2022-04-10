PARKER - Daniel L.
Of Buffalo, NY, April 2, 2022. Loving son of the late John R. and Lorraine (Stockton) Parker; brother of Cathleen M. (Peter) Stearns and the late twin brother David L. Parker; also survived by a niece and nephew. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.