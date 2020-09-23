KOSLICKI - Daniel Paul
Age 28, of the Town of Niagara, suddenly on September 19, 2020, at Sister's of Charity Hospital, Buffalo, NY. He was born on February 8, 1992, in Amherst, NY. Danny, as he was affectionally known, was currently employed as a diesel technician for Cassens Transport. He proudly served as an EMT and active firefighter for Niagara Active Hose Volunteer Fire Company up until his passing. Danny had a heart of gold, was unbelievably selfless and had the most contagious smile. Danny leaves behind his mother, Judylynn (Steve Neilson) Sparks; father, Dennis R. (Gina DiNatale) Koslicki; stepfather, 'Dad,' Leon A. Guiliani Jr.; fiancé and love of his life, Lindsey Basile; siblings, Cody (Melanie Carr), Heather (Richie Runge) and Craig (Ania Catlin) Guiliani; paternal grandmother, Jean (late Leon A.) Guiliani Sr.; nieces, Aleseah, Camryn, Briana and Natalie; his god parents, Dan and Julie Curtis; his beloved dog, Aurora; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. In addition to his paternal grandfather, he was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Paul Sparks and maternal grandmother, Judy Sparks, who Danny deeply cared for and adored; paternal grandparents, Daniel and Dorothy Koslicki and a brother, Michael Z. The family will be present on Thursday, from 2-8 PM, at the OTTO REDANZ FUNERAL HOME, 2215 MILITARY ROAD, NIAGARA FALLS, NY (297-9007), where Danny's funeral service will be celebrated on Friday, September 25th, at 10:00 AM, with his Godfather and Chaplain, Daniel Curtis officiating. Prayers of committal and interment will follow in Acacia Park Cemetery. A Firefighter Prayer Service will be offered on Thursday, at 7:30 PM, in the funeral chapel with Chaplain Steve Keller officiating. As you prepare to attend please be mindful of face coverings and be prepared for delayed entry as COVID restrictions will be enforced. In lieu of flowers, memorial offerings may be made to Niagara Active Hose Volunteer Fire Company, 6010 Lockport Road, Niagara Falls, NY 14305. Arrangements are under the direction of Michael R. Goodlander. Please share condolences online at www.GOODLANDERCARES.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.