Peters - Daniel Paul

Age 41, of Duluth, Minnesota, formerly of Grand Island, suddenly, on November 25, 2021. Cherished son of Paul and Wendy Peters; beloved brother of Shawn (Colin Chavel) and Nick (Sara) Peters. Memorial gathering at Brickyard Brewery and Pub, Lewiston, Saturday, December 18, 12-4 PM.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.