Daniel S. ISAACS
October 15, 2020; beloved husband of the late Georgette; devoted father of Daniel Jr. (Anna Jo) and Richard J. Isaacs; loving grandfather of Carson, Charlotte, Aerith, and Parker; dear son of the late Willard and Cora Isaacs; dear brother of thirteen brothers and sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. Daniel was a member of the Native American Community Centers Elders Group. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial gathering at New Life Assembly of God (410 French Road, Depew, NY) Friday from 4-6 PM. Arrangements by BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 29, 2020.
