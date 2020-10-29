Isaacs - Daniel S.
October 15, 2020; beloved husband of the late Georgette; devoted father of Daniel Jr. (Anna Jo) and Richard J. Isaacs; loving grandfather of Carson, Charlotte, Aerith, and Parker; dear son of the late Willard and Cora Isaacs; dear brother of thirteen brothers and sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. Daniel was a member of the Native American Community Centers Elders Group. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial gathering at New Life Assembly of God (410 French Road, Depew, NY) Friday from 4-6 PM. Arrangements by BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 29, 2020.