Daniel Raymond SPISIAK Sr.
SPISIAK - Daniel Raymond, Sr.
See Celebration of Life in Main section


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.
2 Entries
Carolyn, I am so very sorry to hear of Dan´s passing. How blessed the two if you were to have 65 wonderful years together. I will always remember what a good friend he was to my mom. Helping her with home repairs. You were both such valued friends. Lots of laughs! Sending prayers to you, your boys and their families. Love, Michele
Michele M. Crain
March 15, 2021
We were so saddened to hear of the passing of our dear neighbor Dan. Such a terrific, kind and thoughtful human being who will be missed by many. Thoughts and prayers to Carolyn and all family members.
Ron and Sarah Ruffino
March 14, 2021
