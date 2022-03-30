SULLIVAN - Daniel Walker
Of Orchard Park, NY, entered into rest on March 29, 2022 at age 85. Beloved husband of 63 years to Florence (nee Limina) Sullivan; devoted father of Daniel (Deborah) Sullivan Jr., Catherine Sullivan, Michael (Maria) Sullivan and Eileen (Chad Baker) Sullivan; cherished grandfather of Meghan Sullivan, Stephen Sullivan Esposito, Daniel Sullivan Esposito, John Sullivan Baker, Natalie Sullivan Baker, Danny Sullivan and Jack Baker; loving son of the late Helen (late John) Sullivan and the late Daniel Walker; dear brother of Lisieux (late Donald) Bauman; brother-in-law of Philip (Anna) Limina and the late Anthony (late Theresa) Limina; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, on Friday (April 1, 2022), from 4-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John Vianney Church, 2950 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park, on Saturday (April 2, 2022), at 11 AM. Please assemble at church. Face masks encouraged. Interment Pine Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dan's memory may be made to St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute, 845 Kenmore Ave., Buffalo, NY 14223. Online condolences may be offered at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 30, 2022.