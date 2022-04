SZUBINSKI - Daniel J. and

Barbara C.

Daniel was born December 2, 1939, and passed September 30, 2020. Barbara was born December 10, 1940, and passed March 15, 2021. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service in honor of Dan and Barb on June 26, 2021, at St. John Gualbert's Church, 83 Gualbert Ave., Cheektowaga, at 10 AM. A luncheon will be served immediately following at Marygold Manor, 770 Maryvale Dr., Cheektowaga.







