SZUBINSKI, Daniel -

Age 80, passed away peacefully at his home in Cape Coral, FL on September 30, 2020. He was born December 2, 1939, in Buffalo, NY. He was married to the love of his life, Barbara for 58 years. Dan had the ability to make everyone around him feel special and enjoyed making people laugh. He worked for the Teamsters for 28 years. In 1985 he opened DJ Collectibles, specializing in coins, antiques and sports memorabilia. Dan and Barb retired to Florida, in 2002. He will forever be cherished by his wife Barbara; children, Steve (Lynn), Julie (Chris), Susan (Keith); eight grandchildren; relatives and friends. A Celebration of his Life will be held at a future date in Buffalo, NY.





