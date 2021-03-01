TEREBAS - Daniel Has passed January 17, 2021. Predeceased by mother and father, Michael and Anna Terebas, as well as sister Anna Terebas; survived by fiancée Adelfa Gleave. Will be missed dearly by those he had left to cherish his memory.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
7 Entries
Steve, yes, definitely remember you. Would be great to reconnect.
Taras Waskurak
Friend
May 22, 2021
Taras do you remember me? - Steve Shapiro
STEVEN SHAPIRO
Friend
May 21, 2021
I knew Dan since we were in Junior High. He got me interested in Colgate which changed my life. Saw Dan only a few times in DC but was so glad to reconnect every time.
STEVEN SHAPIRO
Friend
May 21, 2021
We mourn the untimely passing of our brother Knight. May his memory remain eternal. Vichnaya pamyat '
Brother Knights
Knights of Columbus Council 7530
Washington DC
St Josaphat Council 7530 Knights of Columbus
March 3, 2021
My sincerest condolences on the passing of Daniel. Am deeply saddened to hear of his passing. He and I were childhood friends but unfortunately we did not keep in close contact after we both moved out of the Buffalo area. Again, my sincerest condolences and Daniel is in my thoughts and prayers.
Taras Waszkurak
March 3, 2021
Remembering wonderful memories growing up with Daniel sally and sharing dinners with his parents and our grandparents , our parents . Always a lot of laughter. Deepest sympathy for them all keeping them in our thoughts and prayers. RIP.
Barbara &Wilma Marukic
March 1, 2021
Sending deepest prayers and thoughts . His parents and our family were best friends. May our lord grant them Peace.. they are all together in heaven. Deepest sympathy from The William &Anne Marukic &. Sudac Families Rest In Peace together forever