TOMCZAK - Daniel
Of Lancaster, NY, has peacefully passed on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Loving husband of the late Patricia (nee Essig) Tomczak; former husband of the late Alice (nee Young) Tomczak; dear father of Dan (Ellie) Tomczak, Becky Tomczak and the late Lee Geno, Colleen, Jeff and James Tomczak; also survived by 16 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and friends; brother of the late Loretta Chowniec, Irene Smyczynski, Dorothy Fronczak, Victor and Robert Tomczak. No prior visitation. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John's RC Church Alden, NY, at a later date. Dan was a retired Chevy worker who relocated to South Carolina and spent summers at their campsite in Orangeville before moving back to New York. He enjoyed reading, watching game shows (especially Jeopardy) playing cards and telling corny jokes to anyone who would listen. May Dan rest in peace. Arrangements by the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME. Share your condolences at www.meyerfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.