Daniel A. TRACY Jr.
TRACY - Daniel A. Jr.
September 29, 2021 after a long, brave and courageous battle with ALS, of Grand Island. Son of Daniel A. Tracy Sr. and Frances G. (nee Turnwall) Tracy. Brother of Jason J. (Sherrie) Tracy. Uncle of Cooper and Haley Tracy. Also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ALS Association. Danny was a chef for many years at many Western New York restaurants and was the founder of "The Iron Event" which was a fundraiser for the ALS Assoc. with the finest Western New York Restaurants. Share condolences at kaiserfuneral.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.
So sorry Fran on the loss of your son. Ruth Ford just told me and saw the very nice article on him in this past Sunday's Food Section.
Joyce Sahr
October 15, 2021
