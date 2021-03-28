TUBINIS - Daniel M., Jr. March 23, 2021. Loving father of Jordan, Jameson, Shaylee and Kiley; cherished son of Christine M. Kozlowski; brother of Matthew (Amy) Kozlowski, Steven (Jessica) Glabien, Ashleh Allsbrook and Adam Tortorice; also survived by dear godson, Sammy "Hammy" Allsbrook, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation at the JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 335 Ontario St., Monday 4-7 PM (funeral prayers at 6:45 PM).
It's been one year already, one long yet impossibly short year. It feels like just yesterday and the pain is still so fresh yet it has been forever since I've seen your face. I miss you so much and they say it gets easier with time but how much, because it seems like it's here to stay. I love you, forever and always big brother.
Ashleh Allsbrook
Family
March 22, 2022
My condolences to Matt and the entire family for your great loss. I pray you find some solace during this time of mourning.
Frank Colangelo
March 29, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss.
Maria Ostrowski
March 29, 2021
Dan, seeing this today made me realize that you're really gone. My heart hurts so much and I keep hoping it's a nightmare. We were just with you on Monday celebrating Shay's birthday and helping feed the puppies. I love you and I miss you so much. Tomorrow is going to be so hard. Sam misses you so much as well, he's already named a stuffed animal after you and cuddles it when he's sad. Please watch over him like I know you will. You were the best brother, godfather, and uncle to us.
Ash
March 29, 2021
my heart goes out to his children and family you all are in my thoughts and prayers
Johnine clark
March 28, 2021
Rip my guy save a spot for me
Mikey
March 28, 2021
Sorry for the loss of Dan he had a big heart and lots of love. He gave us the best thing in life, his son Jordan. May he rest now in peace.
Debbie Miller
March 28, 2021
Fam I am sorry for your loss. I love you all so much. Remember all the great memories we all had with Danny! xoxo