Dan, seeing this today made me realize that you're really gone. My heart hurts so much and I keep hoping it's a nightmare. We were just with you on Monday celebrating Shay's birthday and helping feed the puppies. I love you and I miss you so much. Tomorrow is going to be so hard. Sam misses you so much as well, he's already named a stuffed animal after you and cuddles it when he's sad. Please watch over him like I know you will. You were the best brother, godfather, and uncle to us.

Ash March 29, 2021