URBANCZYK - Daniel

Of Sloan, NY March 27, 2020 of natural causes at 87 years of age. Beloved husband of the late Jean (nee Winkowski); loving and treasured father of Daniel (Jenny) Urbanczyk, Carol Dziewa, Paul Urbanczyk (Wei); beloved son of the late Joseph and Sophie (nee Sygnowski) Urbanczyk; cherished brother of the late Joseph (Eleanor) Urbanczyk, Arthur (Patricia) Urbanczyk and the late Robert Urbanczyk; dearest grandfather of Jacqueline Hamilton (Amari); Rebecca (John) Mikulski; Jessica (Mishari) Misban; Cassandra (Andrew) Nosal; Daniel Urbanczyk; Amanda (Daniel) Wagner; beloved by his great-grandchildren, Sophia, John, Emily and Benjamin Mikulski; Janay Hamilton and Kylee and Maya Payne; Isa and Daniel Misban; Jason, Lucas and Layla Wagner; also survived by nieces and nephews. Daniel was Honorably Discharged from the Korean War with the rank of Sergeant and a longstanding member of the Frank L. Gerlach Post 1320 in Sloan, NY. He was employed at Curtiss Wright Corporation for 42 years and was Union President for the United Steelworkers of America Local 4533 from 1969 until his retirement. Services were private. Arrangements made by Daniel R. Smolarek Funeral Home.







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.