We will all miss Dan. How could we not? He was the exemplar performer. You knew if he was assigned a job the job would get done, and not as a matter of routine, but he would put his own special mark on it. And Dan was never shy about his faith, something that formed his character early on in life. We were all blessed to have known him. Our prayers go out to his family that they may experience peace in spite of his passing. Those of us who knew Dan have nothing but fond memories to pass on to his loved ones.

Dick DiTullio Work January 11, 2022