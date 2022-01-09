VERDI - Daniel C.
January 7, 2022; age 82. Beloved husband of 52 years to Carol A. (nee O'Malley) Verdi; loving father of Daniel T. Verdi and Kara (Christopher) Englert; cherished grandfather of Ryan, Lily and Owen; caring brother of the late Rocco (late Geraldine), Angelo (Dorothy), Joseph (late Lucy) Verdi, Jeanette (late Henry) Catone, Margaret and Jenny Verdi; also survived by many nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday from St. Amelia Church, 2999 Eggert Road, Tonawanda, at 11:30 AM. Please assemble at the church. Please share your online condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.