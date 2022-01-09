Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Daniel C. VERDI
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home- Delaware Chapel
1132 Delaware Avenue
Buffalo, NY
VERDI - Daniel C.
January 7, 2022; age 82. Beloved husband of 52 years to Carol A. (nee O'Malley) Verdi; loving father of Daniel T. Verdi and Kara (Christopher) Englert; cherished grandfather of Ryan, Lily and Owen; caring brother of the late Rocco (late Geraldine), Angelo (Dorothy), Joseph (late Lucy) Verdi, Jeanette (late Henry) Catone, Margaret and Jenny Verdi; also survived by many nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday from St. Amelia Church, 2999 Eggert Road, Tonawanda, at 11:30 AM. Please assemble at the church. Please share your online condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30a.m.
St. Amelia Church
2999 Eggert Road, Tonawanda, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home- Delaware Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
My deepest sympathy to you and your family, Carol. You and Dan shared a long and wonderful marriage. Cherish the memories, he will always be with you.
Maureen Geib
February 7, 2022
Maureen D Geib
February 7, 2022
Our deepest sympathy to the family, we are so very sorry for your loss. My mom and Carol have been friends since kindergarten and while we didn't know Dan very well, he always had a smile and was a warm and compassionate person. He will be missed. Sending our love to the family during this very difficult time.
Cheryl (Geib) and Jeff Widmer
February 7, 2022
We will all miss Dan. How could we not? He was the exemplar performer. You knew if he was assigned a job the job would get done, and not as a matter of routine, but he would put his own special mark on it. And Dan was never shy about his faith, something that formed his character early on in life. We were all blessed to have known him. Our prayers go out to his family that they may experience peace in spite of his passing. Those of us who knew Dan have nothing but fond memories to pass on to his loved ones.
Dick DiTullio
Work
January 11, 2022
I had the extreme pleasure of knowing Dan through our days at Westwood Pharmaceuticals. Dan was a true gentleman with such a kind and gentle way about him. I will always remember Dan with fondness. With Sincere Sympathy, Carol Schuster
Carol Schustet
Work
January 10, 2022
Uncle Dan one of the kindest men I have ever known. Aunt Carol your love for each other is something I think about when I think of you both. Sending love to you all we are so sorry for your loss Sandy
Sandy and Bruce Barrett
Family
January 10, 2022
Carol and family - Dan will be missed - you have been part of our family for a long as I can remember - always a caring, honest and down to earth man!! Thank you for being part of our lives!! And KIRA, Cheri and RUSS your neighbors from around the corner - they loved your chats - we all send our love and Blessings
Greg and JoAnna Bonvissuto
Family
January 9, 2022
I(Dave) worked for Dan at Westwood Pharmaceuticals for 22 years. He was not only my manager, but he was my mentor, friend, and as close to a family member as possible. I am glad I saw him at at small reunion in Buffalo in August. My wife, and I will be praying for Carol, and the rest of the family for comfort. I know how much Dan met to me, so I can imagine there pain at this time. Will miss you, and always think of you . Love you Dan, may God bless you, and the family.
Dave & Deb Little
January 9, 2022
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results