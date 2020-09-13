RAPPOLD - Daniel W.
September 10, 2020. Loving son of the late Howard and Alice (nee Lang) Rappold; devoted brother of Thomas (Sherry) Rappold and the late Howard Jr., Ralph, Diane and David Rappold. Also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave., for Memorial Visitations on Monday from 3-7 PM. A Memorial Service will follow at 7PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dan's memory to People, Inc. or the Hospice Foundation of WNY. Please share your condolences at www.mertzfh.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2020.