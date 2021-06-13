WINSOR - Daniel L.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest June 11, 2021. Beloved husband of Anita (nee Demers) Winsor; devoted father of Anthony Jacobsen and Danielle Winsor; cherished grandfather of Elias, Julian, Alyssa, Haley, Cole, Mason, Lucas and Jack; loving son of the late Donald F. Winsor and Helena "Peggy" Gratz; dear brother of Donald Winsor, Debbie Cobb, Dorothy Merecki, Diane Weston, Doug Winsor, Denise Atkisson, Dick Cooper and the late David Winsor; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Wednesday from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Flowers gratefully declined. Condolences offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.