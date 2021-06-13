Menu
Daniel L. WINSOR
WINSOR - Daniel L.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest June 11, 2021. Beloved husband of Anita (nee Demers) Winsor; devoted father of Anthony Jacobsen and Danielle Winsor; cherished grandfather of Elias, Julian, Alyssa, Haley, Cole, Mason, Lucas and Jack; loving son of the late Donald F. Winsor and Helena "Peggy" Gratz; dear brother of Donald Winsor, Debbie Cobb, Dorothy Merecki, Diane Weston, Doug Winsor, Denise Atkisson, Dick Cooper and the late David Winsor; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Wednesday from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Flowers gratefully declined. Condolences offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Jun
16
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sending love and my condolences to you Aunt Mitz and cousins Anthony and Danielle, Uncle Dan was such a funny man and his memory will live on in you all wish I could be there but Ill be praying for you, love you guys!
Michelle Carter-Liberta
Family
June 13, 2021
sorry to hear about Dan's passing. My condolences to Anita and family. Sending Hugs and prayers. He was a good person.
Edie Drzyzga
Friend
June 13, 2021
My heart and prayers are with you so sorry but he´s with us always Will raise a Molson or 2 love u guys
Sister Sue
Family
June 13, 2021
Sorry to hear that Dan passed away I wish I could be there sending love and prayers to you and your children
Arlene jimenez
Family
June 13, 2021
All our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. I'm so sorry.
Marylou Carney
Family
June 13, 2021
