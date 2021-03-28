WOLFE - Daniel J.
Of West Seneca, NY, passed away on January 10, 2021. Dedicated son of the late Carlyle Wolfe and the late Helen (nee Frankhauser) and Peter Rajla; dear brother of Linda Wolf, Timothy Wolfe, Roberta "Robin Tony Cramer, Mary Bolar, Peter (Jill) Rajla Jr., Cheryl "Sis" Murrett and the late Lawrence Wolfe Sr.; nephew of Henry (late Sue) Frankhauser, Mary (late William) Orluk Frederick (Mary Ellen) Frankhauser, late Margaret (Gary) Greenway, John (Lenchen) and Late Albert Frankhauser.Dan is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends of South Buffalo. One special friend he loved and called his little Buddy, that was Damian! Friends may call Monday April 5th from 5-8PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Rd. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Oishei Children's Hospital or the Boys and Girls Club of Buffalo. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.