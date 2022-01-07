ZWOLINSKI - Daniel L.
Of Lancaster, January 3, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Joanne (nee Gorczycz); devoted father of Darlene, Darryl (Lettie), John (Kathleen); loving grandfather of Tyler Deleff, Emily Deleff,, Christa (Matt) Wall, Angela (Steve) Cook, the late Sara Zwolinski and five great-grandchildren; dear brother of late Alfred; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation in the CICHON-BORGOSZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Sunday, 11 AM-3 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held Monday at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are invited Please visit Dan's Tribute Page at www.cichonborgoszfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2022.