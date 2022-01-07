Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Daniel L. ZWOLINSKI
ABOUT
Depew High School
FUNERAL HOME
Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home
4929 Broadway
Depew, NY
ZWOLINSKI - Daniel L.
Of Lancaster, January 3, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Joanne (nee Gorczycz); devoted father of Darlene, Darryl (Lettie), John (Kathleen); loving grandfather of Tyler Deleff, Emily Deleff,, Christa (Matt) Wall, Angela (Steve) Cook, the late Sara Zwolinski and five great-grandchildren; dear brother of late Alfred; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation in the CICHON-BORGOSZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Sunday, 11 AM-3 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held Monday at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are invited Please visit Dan's Tribute Page at www.cichonborgoszfuneralhome.com.


Published by Buffalo News from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
9
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 3:00p.m.
Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home
4929 Broadway, Depew, NY
Jan
10
Funeral
10:00a.m.
Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home
4929 Broadway, Depew, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
My sincerest condolences to Darlene, Darryl, and John and the rest of their family for their loss. Dan was one of the founders of the Depew Teachers Organization.When he left Depew to join NYSUT as a Labor Relations Specialist he was honored by being made a Lifetime Member of the organization that he helped found. In my capacity as a DTO representative Dan became a mentor, friend,and a problem solver on the many issues that came before our organization. There were times when his sense of humor lessened tensions during difficult negotiations. Current Depew teachers owe him a debt of gratitude for many of the benefits they now enjoy. He will be missed by all who knew him! Rest in peace my friend! J Ritter
joseph ritter
Friend
January 8, 2022
My sincerest condolences to Darlene, Darryl, and John and the rest of their family for the loss of their Father. Dan was one the founders of the Depew Teachers Organization. When he left Depew to join NYSUT as a Labor Relations Specialist he was honored by being made a Lifetime member of the organization that he helped found. In my capacity as a DTO Representative Dan became a mentor,friend, and a problem solver on the many issues that came before our organization. There were times when his sense of humor lessened tensions during difficult negotiations. Today's Depew teachers owe him a debt of gratitude for many of the benefits they currently enjoy. Dan will be missed by all who knew him! Rest in peace my friend! J.Ritter
joseph ritter
January 8, 2022
Darlene,Darryl and John, My dear and sincere sympathy at the loss of your dad. I have so many wonderful memories of the fun times we shared as neighbors. Your dad was a super guy and friend. Lean on each other and stay strong. God bless you all. Ron Szymanski Statesville,NC.
Ron Szymanski
Friend
January 7, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results