My sincerest condolences to Darlene, Darryl, and John and the rest of their family for the loss of their Father. Dan was one the founders of the Depew Teachers Organization. When he left Depew to join NYSUT as a Labor Relations Specialist he was honored by being made a Lifetime member of the organization that he helped found. In my capacity as a DTO Representative Dan became a mentor,friend, and a problem solver on the many issues that came before our organization. There were times when his sense of humor lessened tensions during difficult negotiations. Today's Depew teachers owe him a debt of gratitude for many of the benefits they currently enjoy. Dan will be missed by all who knew him! Rest in peace my friend! J.Ritter

joseph ritter January 8, 2022