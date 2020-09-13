DONOVAN - Danielle E.
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest September 7, 2020. Loving daughter of Stacy (David) Whittaker and Gregory Donovan; dear sister of Devan, Dillon and Dominic; also survived by loving grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. No prior visitation. A private Celebration of Life was held at the convenience of the family. If desired, contributions may be made to the John R. Oshei Children's Hospital Dialysis Unit. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2020.