STAATS - Danny M.
Of Buffalo, NY, June 29, 2021, at age 77. Beloved husband of the late Sally (Hantz); loving father of Airrica (Robert) Uhteg, and Annelis (Anthony Szuder Jr.) Staats-Szuder; devoted grandfather of Robert Jr., Samantha, Matthew and Nicholas; dear brother of Viola (late Richard) Liddell, and the late John (Mary), Niel, Gerald, Amy (late Ben) Hallmets and Shirley (late Tom) Longboat; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews that he raised as his own. Visitation at KOLANO FUNERAL HOME, 396 Amherst St. (near Grant), Thursday 1 PM - 8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Assumption Church, 435 Amherst St., on Friday at 9:30 AM (please assemble at church). Interment with Military Honors at Elmlawn Cemetery. Danny was a Vietnam Veteran and a Purple Heart recipient. Condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2021.