Kotlowski - Darin S.
Of Eden, NY, unexpectedly December 20, 2021. Beloved husband of Amy S. (nee Watroba) Kotlowski; loving father of Matthew J. Kotlowski; dearest son of Roger (Ann) Kotlowski and Gail Belcher; dear brother of Dean Kotlowski and Donna (Dale) Saladyga; cherished uncle of Michael, Nathan and Ryan; son-in-law of the late Joseph and Diane Watroba; and family pet Carly. Private Funeral Services were held at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Darin was a member of the Buffalo Rod and Gun Club. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.