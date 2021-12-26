Menu
Darin S. KOTLOWSKI
1969 - 2021
BORN
1969
DIED
2021
Kotlowski - Darin S.
Of Eden, NY, unexpectedly December 20, 2021. Beloved husband of Amy S. (nee Watroba) Kotlowski; loving father of Matthew J. Kotlowski; dearest son of Roger (Ann) Kotlowski and Gail Belcher; dear brother of Dean Kotlowski and Donna (Dale) Saladyga; cherished uncle of Michael, Nathan and Ryan; son-in-law of the late Joseph and Diane Watroba; and family pet Carly. Private Funeral Services were held at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Darin was a member of the Buffalo Rod and Gun Club. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.
It never seems fair when we lose someone we love. Please know that we are truly sorry to hear of Darins' passing and accept our condolences.
Len & Libby Stupski
Friend
December 26, 2021
A friend and a brother you will be deeply missed.
Tim Swiatkowski
December 26, 2021
So sorry to read of Darin passing.We were Friends since the 80's when he worked with Roger.He was always fun to talk & be with.
William Burch. [ late Diane Burch ]
Friend
December 26, 2021
