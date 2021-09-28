Menu
Dario A. "Doc" VIOLANTI
VIOLANTI - Dario A. "Doc"
Age 83, former Head Engineer for the New York State Parks in Niagara Falls, NY, formerly of Grand Island, NY, passed away on September 23, 2021, at Fox Run at Orchard Park, NY. Born in Lackawanna, NY, he was the son of the late Luigi and Maria (Claroni) Violanti. He was predeceased by his wife, Lana (Haas) Violanti, in 2008. Dario is survived by his grandchildren, Donald (Cara) Silversmith, Jr., Tanya Violanti, Matt Violanti, Melissa Violanti and Joseph Strange; his great-granddaughter, Izadora Sky Violanti; his siblings, Louis "Lou" (late Joan) Violanti, Anthony (Ann) Violanti, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins; he was predeceased by his children, Thomas Violanti and Debra Violanti; his brother, Armand "Arm" (late Shirley) Violanti and his loving companion, Donna Anderson. Visitation will be on Friday, October 1st, from 1-4 PM and 6-8 PM at M.J. COLUCCI & SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL, 2730 Military Rd., Niagara Falls, NY 14304. Dario's Funeral Services will be on Saturday at 11 AM at St. Stephen's R.C. Church, 2100 Baseline Rd., Grand Island, NY 14072, concluding with Military Honors. Please assemble at church. Private interment at St. Stephen's Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Buffalo. Visit mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com for online condolences.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Oct
1
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Oct
2
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
