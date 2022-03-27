Menu
Darius A. CZARCINSKI
Of Hamburg, NY, March 23, 2022. Loving father of Scott (Gayla Ames) Czarcinski and Todd (Jessica) Czarcinski; cherished grandfather of Sydney and Cali Czarcinski and Aaron Ames; brother of the late Eugene (Linda) Czarcinski; uncle of Allison Czarcinski. The family will be present to receive friends Wednesday from 9 to 10 AM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where Funeral Services will immediately follow at 10 AM. Inurnment in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Flowers are gratefully declined. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.
