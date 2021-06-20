Menu
Darlene M. McDONOUGH
FUNERAL HOME
Norman E. Gannon & Sons, Inc.
1075 Ridge Road
Lackawanna, NY
McDONOUGH - Darlene M.
(nee Hibbard)
Of Angola, at the age of 69 on June 18th, 2021. Wife of Robert McDonough; mother of Robert C., Jr. and Ryan J. (Beth) McDonough; daughter of the late Ralph and Sylvia (nee Smith) Hibbard; sister of David (late Paula) and Dale (Michelle) Hibbard; also survived by six grandchildren. Visitation Tuesday; July 6th from 4-8 PM at NORMAN E. GANNON & SONS, Inc. FUNERAL HOME, 1075 Ridge Rd.; Lackawanna (824-4000). Friends are invited to join the family for The Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Victory Basilica & National Shrine on Wednesday, July 7th at 10:30 AM. Mrs. McDonough was a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society at Our Lady of Victory. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials to Our Lady of Victory Basilica & National Shrine. Please visit
www.GANNONFUNERAL.com


Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 20 to Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Norman E. Gannon & Sons, Inc. Funeral Home
1075 Ridge Road, Lackawanna, NY
Jul
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Our Lady of Victory National Shrine & Basilica
767 Ridge Road, Lackawanna, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Norman E. Gannon & Sons, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
I am deeply sorry for your hearts sadness......
LuAnn Stevens Pawlowski
Friend
June 22, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Dr. McDonough's death. I enjoyed working with her when she was at St. Bonaventure University. We served on the Faculty Senate together and we also worked on some library projects (I'm a librarian) for the educational leadership program. She was a wealth of knowledge and always upbeat and encouraging. My condolences to all of her family, friends, students, and colleagues.
Ann Tenglund
Work
June 21, 2021
Dr. McDonough was one of my doctoral advisors. I appreciated her wisdom, patience and wealth of knowledge. My condolences to her family.
Eileen
School
June 21, 2021
