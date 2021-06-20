McDONOUGH - Darlene M.(nee Hibbard)Of Angola, at the age of 69 on June 18th, 2021. Wife of Robert McDonough; mother of Robert C., Jr. and Ryan J. (Beth) McDonough; daughter of the late Ralph and Sylvia (nee Smith) Hibbard; sister of David (late Paula) and Dale (Michelle) Hibbard; also survived by six grandchildren. Visitation Tuesday; July 6th from 4-8 PM at NORMAN E. GANNON & SONS, Inc. FUNERAL HOME, 1075 Ridge Rd.; Lackawanna (824-4000). Friends are invited to join the family for The Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Victory Basilica & National Shrine on Wednesday, July 7th at 10:30 AM. Mrs. McDonough was a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society at Our Lady of Victory. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials to Our Lady of Victory Basilica & National Shrine. Please visit