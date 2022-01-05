Dear Darlene, Thank you for being a friend... We´re really gonna miss you... Your generous, loving, caring ways. So many years of friendship,truly a gift! You & Mike gave us so many wonderful times & wonderful memories. You were SO LOVED by SO many... Mike adored you ... since the day he met you! Giving you a beautiful & loving family... May your memories be a Blessing . Jo Frances & Joe Cipolla

Jo Frances & Joe Cipolla Friend January 6, 2022