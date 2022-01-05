PASQUARELLA - Darlene D. (nee Borzilleri)
January 2, 2022. Beloved wife of 59 years to Michael A. Pasquarella; loving mother of Michael J. (Deborah) Pasquarella; cherished Nana of Micheal Jacob, Molly Rose and Mara Ann Pasquarella; daughter of the late Samuel and Rose (Gengo) Borzilleri; sister of Joanne Sorci, late Rosalie (late Ralph) Martinello and the late Caroline (late Anthony) Barone; also survived by many nieces, nephews, godchildren, cousins and dear friends. Family will be present on Thursday from 3-7 PM, at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Road. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Gregory the Great Church on Friday at 8:45 AM. Entombment at Mt. Olivet will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Darlene's name may be made to the Jacobs MS Center for Treatment and Research or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Published by Buffalo News from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2022.