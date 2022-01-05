Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Darlene D. PASQUARELLA
FUNERAL HOME
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd
Williamsville, NY
PASQUARELLA - Darlene D. (nee Borzilleri)
January 2, 2022. Beloved wife of 59 years to Michael A. Pasquarella; loving mother of Michael J. (Deborah) Pasquarella; cherished Nana of Micheal Jacob, Molly Rose and Mara Ann Pasquarella; daughter of the late Samuel and Rose (Gengo) Borzilleri; sister of Joanne Sorci, late Rosalie (late Ralph) Martinello and the late Caroline (late Anthony) Barone; also survived by many nieces, nephews, godchildren, cousins and dear friends. Family will be present on Thursday from 3-7 PM, at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Road. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Gregory the Great Church on Friday at 8:45 AM. Entombment at Mt. Olivet will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Darlene's name may be made to the Jacobs MS Center for Treatment and Research or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be offered online at www.denglerrobertspernawilliamsville.com


Published by Buffalo News from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd, Williamsville, NY
Jan
7
Mass of Christian Burial
8:45a.m.
St. Gregory the Great Church
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Mike, So very sorry to learn of Darlene´s passing. I´ll remember her smile and kindness every time we met. Prayers for you,Michael, Deborah and grandchildren. Due to snowstorm I was unable to get out to the visitation.
Deb Gillmor
Friend
January 7, 2022
Dear Darlene, Thank you for being a friend... We´re really gonna miss you... Your generous, loving, caring ways. So many years of friendship,truly a gift! You & Mike gave us so many wonderful times & wonderful memories. You were SO LOVED by SO many... Mike adored you ... since the day he met you! Giving you a beautiful & loving family... May your memories be a Blessing . Jo Frances & Joe Cipolla
Jo Frances & Joe Cipolla
Friend
January 6, 2022
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. Darlene was a special lady and a great cousin. We will always remember her and the girls at all the Gengo gatherings. May she rest in peace. Love to you all.
Risa L Paonessa
Family
January 6, 2022
Dearest Mike, Michael & Family: Darlene was a special lady. I will miss seeing her at the casino. Risa & I have great childhood memories of being at Aunt Rosie's house with the girls. Darlene always had that wonderful smile. Our deepest sympathy. Love you all.
Sherry Cucinotta (Gengo)
January 5, 2022
Mike, so sorry for the loss of the love of your life. May your happy memories soon outweigh your sorrow.
Dana Marie Jager
Work
January 5, 2022
Mike, Karen and I are very sorry for your loss. The great memories you have of Darlene will help ease the pain. Our prayers go out for you.
Doug Dimitri
January 5, 2022
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results