Darlene A. ZIOBRO
FUNERAL HOME
The Colonial Memorial Chapels, Inc.
3003 South Park Avenue
Lackawanna, NY
ZIOBRO - Darlene A.
Of Niagara Falls, formerly of Lackawanna, NY, September 7, 2021. Beloved friend of the late Jeffery Golden; dearest mother of Lorissa Golden; daughter of the late John and Marcia (nee Nowicki) Ziobro; sister of Jackie (Bob) Seiwell and Dawn (Rich) Refermat; aunt of Tyler, Dylan, Sydney and Lennon. Family and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, on Monday, September 13th, from 11 AM-1 PM, with a Chapel Service at 1 PM.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Calling hours
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
The Colonial Memorial Chapels, Inc.
3003 South Park Avenue, Lackawanna, NY
Sep
13
Service
1:00p.m.
The Colonial Memorial Chapels, Inc.
3003 South Park Avenue, Lackawanna, NY
Funeral services provided by:
The Colonial Memorial Chapels, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To Jackie and dawn, I just saw your sister passed, , she was brother Kevin´s bff when they were probably 5 , I was your babysitter when you all were babies , I lived next door to you girls on highview circle, so sorry to hear about Darlene
Diane
September 22, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear of this passing. I am a cousin. God Bless you and all the family in this sad time.
Marian Abram
Family
September 12, 2021
