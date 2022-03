Sending our deepest condolences to the family of Darrell (peanut). Our is hurting, you left me with no goodbye. There will forever be a place in my heart where I will remembered you and think of all that we went though may the good Lord bless your family. I am saddened, I know that nothing compares to the loss that you feel having lost another branch off the family tree. You will be missed however, to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. Rest in peace, my dear Brother. There will be no more worries, no more pain, no more doctor's visits, no more dialysis. Today, Tomorrow, and in the days to come, and that you will always keep him safe in your . I look forward to the resurrection, when we will see you again yours in Christ and with much love. "Honey Bee" took you in under her wings and now you and her are united again.

Viola Mathis, Cheektowaga, NY March 8, 2021