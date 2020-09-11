KOSTOROWSKI - Darren
Of Lancaster, NY, September 9, 2020. Loving father of Leah (Tyler O'Neill); dearest grandfather of Logan and Lucas; son of the late John and the late Janice (nee Ambrusko); brother of Ronald (Susanna), Brian, Jacquelyn (Paul) Koch, and John; step-son of Michele Rejewski; also survived by many relatives and friends. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Monday from 3-7 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share your condolences online at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 11, 2020.