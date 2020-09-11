Menu
Darren KOSTOROWSKI
1968 - 2020
BORN
February 23, 1968
DIED
September 9, 2020
KOSTOROWSKI - Darren
Of Lancaster, NY, September 9, 2020. Loving father of Leah (Tyler O'Neill); dearest grandfather of Logan and Lucas; son of the late John and the late Janice (nee Ambrusko); brother of Ronald (Susanna), Brian, Jacquelyn (Paul) Koch, and John; step-son of Michele Rejewski; also survived by many relatives and friends. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Monday from 3-7 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share your condolences online at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street, Lancaster, NY 14086
GUEST BOOK
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Chris
September 10, 2020
Rip Darren (Stanley), you will never be forgotten! God bless you!
Florence and Pat Krawczyk


Florence and Pat Krawczyk
Friend
September 10, 2020
I really didn't know him well but I have met him at 3th of July parties at Sue and Ron. So all I can say is RIP!
Donna Williams
Acquaintance
September 10, 2020
May your hearts and souls find peace and comfort during this difficult time. My thoughts and prayers are with all the family and friends.
Tabitha Delano
September 10, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. May your memories give you strength.
Jennifer and Shad Stachera
Friend
September 10, 2020
Rest in Peace old Friend, may you find comfort
Mark Saunders
September 10, 2020
My deepest condolences, my thoughts and prayers are with the family!
Dawn Robinson
Friend
September 10, 2020
My most sincere condolences. May God bring you peace and comfort during this difficult time.
CrystalLynn Oppel
September 10, 2020
This is so sad to hear. My heart goes out to your family and all of your friends! Thinking of all of you. Xoxo!
Wendy Powell
Acquaintance
September 10, 2020
My deepest condolences to Leah and the rest of Darren's family.
Mikki Lawrence
Friend
September 10, 2020
Sorry for your loss, Darren had a big heart and loved being a a dad and a grand father. RIP Darren
Tom Arth
Friend
September 10, 2020
So sorry for your loss!! May God bless Darren; and bless your family and bring you peace!! So very sad!
Renee Andrzejewski
Friend
September 10, 2020
Leah I am so sorry for your loss. My heart goes out to you and your boys,love Valerie Brillhart
Val Brillhart
Family
September 10, 2020
So sad. Rest in peace. Prayers for all.
Michelle Mitchell
September 10, 2020
So sorry for your loss
Frances Szczepankiewicz
Friend
September 10, 2020
I'm lost for words..I'm so sorry for the loss of your brother Darren..father and grandfather...my thoughts and prayers are with you all...love you all
Deborah schwab
Friend
September 10, 2020
Rest In Peace old friend.
Dave Rickard
Friend
September 10, 2020
I'm in disbelief, how he loved his family Soo much, and his pets .. may God put you at peace Amen vera class of 86
Classmate
September 10, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. So sorry Leah and family for your loss
Pam Sobkowiak
September 10, 2020
RIP You will be missed!!! Thoughts and prayers for your family members and friends!!!
Andy Walter
Friend
September 10, 2020
Love you cuz, miss you already
Angela Campisi
Family
September 10, 2020
Rest In Peace friend!
September 10, 2020
You had a smile that could light up a room... it dulled only in comparison to your love for your daughter and grand babies ... rest in eternal peace.
Dawn Knight
Friend
September 10, 2020
My thoughts and prayers go out to Leah and family. So sorry for the loss of your Dad. I know he loved you with his whole heart. Love you.
Kim Taton
September 10, 2020
Rest in Peace my friend.
Kevin
Friend
September 10, 2020
Rest In Peace Darren
David Holewinski
Friend
September 10, 2020