There isn't any easy way to overcome the sadness of a loss. Even though death may seem unfair, especially for those of us left behind, it certainly leaves a deep wound~it's a part of life that's as natural as eating or sleeping. The end is really the beginning for all of us, since our true Home is on the Other Side. I know that this may not be much comfort, but Darren is happy where he’s at.

Remember that this life is like a dream, and one day, we'll all wake up and be with our loved ones again.

So sorry for your loss.



Lorrie Maniscalco Friend October 9, 2021