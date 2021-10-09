Menu
Darren WASHBURN
FUNERAL HOME
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
10634 Main Street
North Collins, NY
WASHBURN - Darren
Suddenly October 7, 2021 of the Cattaraugus Seneca Territory at the age of 60 years. Loving father of Jessie and Asa Washburn and the late Aren L. Washburn. Grandfather of Nyla, Aziyah, Ace and Ave Washburn. Brother of Dean Washburn, Kelly Duchene and the late Dwayne Washburn. Friends may call Sunday from 2-4:30 PM at the Wentland Funeral Home, 10634 Main St. (Rt. 62) North Collins, NY where funeral services will take place at 4:30 PM.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 4:30p.m.
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
10634 Main Street, North Collins, NY
Oct
10
Funeral service
4:30p.m.
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
10634 Main Street, North Collins, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
There isn't any easy way to overcome the sadness of a loss. Even though death may seem unfair, especially for those of us left behind, it certainly leaves a deep wound~it's a part of life that's as natural as eating or sleeping. The end is really the beginning for all of us, since our true Home is on the Other Side. I know that this may not be much comfort, but Darren is happy where he’s at.
Remember that this life is like a dream, and one day, we'll all wake up and be with our loved ones again.
So sorry for your loss.
Lorrie Maniscalco
Friend
October 9, 2021
Fair Winds and Following Seas, Nya-weh for your Service. Til Valhalla, Brother!
Annette REPICCI
Military
October 8, 2021
