WOODRUFF - Darryl
Departed this life May 31, 2021. Relatives and friends may visit THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME INC., 995 Genesee St., Buffalo, NY, Wednesday, June 9, 2021, 4 PM-7 PM. The family will receive friends Thursday, June 10, 2021, 11 AM-12 Noon at Mount Olive Baptist Church, 66 Wasson Ave., Lackawanna, NY, where Funeral Services will immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.