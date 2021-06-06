Menu
Darryl WOODRUFF
FUNERAL HOME
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street
Buffalo, NY
WOODRUFF - Darryl
Departed this life May 31, 2021. Relatives and friends may visit THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME INC., 995 Genesee St., Buffalo, NY, Wednesday, June 9, 2021, 4 PM-7 PM. The family will receive friends Thursday, June 10, 2021, 11 AM-12 Noon at Mount Olive Baptist Church, 66 Wasson Ave., Lackawanna, NY, where Funeral Services will immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Mount Olive Baptist Church
66 Wasson Ave, Lackawanna, NY
Jun
9
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc.
995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY
Jun
10
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Mount Olive Baptist Church
66 Wasson Ave, Lackawanna, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Peace Be Still.
Your cousin
June 10, 2021
Love Lives Forever
Deirdre J Knightner
June 6, 2021
