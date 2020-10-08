MEADOWS - Darwin "Darby"

Passed away at age 91, on Monday, October 5, 2020, after a long illness. Well-respected by other Ironworkers in the Buffalo Local #6, he later moved to the Atlanta area with his wife Linda and step son Jim. Beloved by many, he is survived in Buffalo by his son Cliff, Cliff's wife Patricia, their son Rick, their daughter Cristin, her husband Jon and their children Kate and Jack. His daughter Deborah and her husband Howard, and his daughter Elaine and her husband James survive him. He loved the outdoors, football, and singing along with favorite radio songs.







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 8, 2020.