DICKEY - Daryel L.

(nee Punchios)

May 28, 2021. Beloved mother of Deborah K. Dickey and the late Tammy Latello and late Daniel Alvin Dickey; dear grandmother of Nina Latello, Amorita Latello, Seth Dickey and Preston Dickey; great-grandmother of Gianina and Milania; beloved of Jude Melin. A Private Funeral Service was held at the convenience of the family. If desired, please light a candle in her honor today, her Birthday. Arrangements by the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.