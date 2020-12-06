Menu
Daryl J. ADAMCZYK
ADAMCZYK - Daryl J.
Age 52, December 3, 2020. Dearest father of Daryl Jr. "DJ" (fiancée Rhiannon Burger); loving son of James and the late Marianne (nee Wolentarski) Adamczyk; brother of Brant and Eric; life partner of Monica Hart; uncle of Tyler and Lucas. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, December 12th at 9 AM in St. Gabriel's RC Church, 5271 Clinton Street, Elma. Arrangements by DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences online at www.SmolarekCares.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Mass of Christian Burial
9:00a.m.
St. Gabriel's RC Church
5271 Clinton Street, Elma, New York
Smolarek Funeral Home
