ADAMCZYK - Daryl J.
Age 52, December 3, 2020. Dearest father of Daryl Jr. "DJ" (fiancée Rhiannon Burger); loving son of James and the late Marianne (nee Wolentarski) Adamczyk; brother of Brant and Eric; life partner of Monica Hart; uncle of Tyler and Lucas. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, December 12th at 9 AM in St. Gabriel's RC Church, 5271 Clinton Street, Elma. Arrangements by DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences online at www.SmolarekCares.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.