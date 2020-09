MILLER - David A.

April 15, 2020, of the Town of Tonawanda, NY. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, September 11th, at 9 AM at St. Amelia's Church, 2999 Eggert Rd. Dave was a US Army Vietnam Veteran, member of the local bowling community and a professional funeral director serving all of WNY. Arrangements by LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC., FUNERAL HOME.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.