David A. RICHARDSON
RICHARDSON - David A.
Clarence Center, November 5, 2020. David is survived by his wife Donna (Harrington) Richardson; children William J. (Sharon) Richardson and Sandra Grossett Richardson; sister-in-law Phyllis Richardson; several nieces and nephews; predeceased by his brother James Richardson in 2008. Relatives and friends may call Wednesday, November 11th, from 3-7 PM in PRUDDEN & KANDT FUNERAL HOME, 242 Genesee St., Lockport, where services will be held privately. Interment will be in Clarence Center Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.pruddenandkandt.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.
