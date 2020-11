RICHARDSON - David A.Clarence Center, November 5, 2020. David is survived by his wife Donna (Harrington) Richardson; children William J. (Sharon) Richardson and Sandra Grossett Richardson; sister-in-law Phyllis Richardson; several nieces and nephews; predeceased by his brother James Richardson in 2008. Relatives and friends may call Wednesday, November 11th, from 3-7 PM in PRUDDEN & KANDT FUNERAL HOME, 242 Genesee St., Lockport, where services will be held privately. Interment will be in Clarence Center Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.pruddenandkandt.com