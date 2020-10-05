ARTEMYAK - David
October 2, 2020, beloved husband of Margaret "Peggy" Artemyak; loving father of David and Christopher Artemyak; brother of Janice (John) Baker and the late Phillip (Joann), Roy (late Linda) Artemyak; son of the late Alfonso and Angeline Artemyak; survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Friends may call Tuesday 4-8 PM, at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, where Funeral Services will be held Wednesday at 10 AM. Funeral home restrictions may cause delay. Face masks required. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com