JENSEN - David B.
October 14, 2020, suddenly, of Buffalo, NY. Beloved son of Melanie and the late Rev. Alvin N. Jensen; step-son of Kenneth Waltz; brother of Erik (Marla) and Keith (Caryn Pritchard) Jensen; uncle of Nicholaus and Ellie; father of Liam, Madison, Benjamin and Adler; husband of Amanda (Miller). The family will be present to receive family and friends on Tuesday, October 20th from 10-11 AM at The Chapel at CrossPoint, 500 Crosspoint Pkwy., Amherst, NY, where a Memorial Service will follow at 11 AM. Face masks and social distancing required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Chapel at CrossPoint. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.