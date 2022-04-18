Menu
David M. BAKER
FUNERAL HOME
Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home
3128 Nys Route 417 W
Olean, NY
BAKER - David M
Age 53, of Scio, died April 14, 2022. Son of Patricia A. Baker and Leland Baker. Surviving by his beloved mother Patricia Baker of Jamestown; four siblings, Alvie Baker of Ischua, Kammy Searfoss of Ischua, Barb Tidd of Jamestown, and Robert Baker of Niagara Falls; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation is Tuesday, April 19, 2022 from 10 AM-11 AM at CASEY, HALWIG & HARTLE FUNERAL HOME, Olean. Funeral begins at 11 AM. Read complete obituary at oleanfuneralhome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 18, 2022.
