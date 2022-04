BARBARITZ - David C.Of West Falls, NY, January 4, 2022. Beloved husband of Deborah (nee Malysza) Barbaritz; loving son of Eleanor (late Richard) McDonald and the late Richard Barbaritz; cherished brother of Kenneth (Kathy) Barbaritz; dearest brother-in-law of Cheryl (Tom) Allein and Lynn Buccilli (Dan); uncle of Alex (Kate) White, Julie White, Taylor Buccilli (fiancé Mike) and Christopher Buccilli; also survived by relatives and many friends. The family will be present on Friday from 2-7PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where a Funeral Service will be held Saturday morning at 9AM. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Dave was a retired Erie County Sheriff and Springville Police Officer. Memorial donations may be made in Dave's name to the Hospice Foundation of WNY. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com