David C. BARBARITZ
FUNERAL HOME
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Blasdell
3450 South Park Avenue
Blasdell, NY
BARBARITZ - David C.
Of West Falls, NY, January 4, 2022. Beloved husband of Deborah (nee Malysza) Barbaritz; loving son of Eleanor (late Richard) McDonald and the late Richard Barbaritz; cherished brother of Kenneth (Kathy) Barbaritz; dearest brother-in-law of Cheryl (Tom) Allein and Lynn Buccilli (Dan); uncle of Alex (Kate) White, Julie White, Taylor Buccilli (fiancé Mike) and Christopher Buccilli; also survived by relatives and many friends. The family will be present on Friday from 2-7PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where a Funeral Service will be held Saturday morning at 9AM. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Dave was a retired Erie County Sheriff and Springville Police Officer. Memorial donations may be made in Dave's name to the Hospice Foundation of WNY. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Blasdell Funeral Home
3450 South Park Avenue, Blasdell, NY
Jan
8
Service
9:00a.m.
Blasdell Funeral Home
3450 South Park Avenue, Blasdell, NY
Jan
8
Interment
Holy Cross Cemetery
2900 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY
Funeral services provided by:
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Blasdell
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences on your loss. I worked with Dave at the warehouse. He was a good man and will be sadly missed.
Timothy Evens
Work
January 6, 2022
I´m sorry to hear of the loss of a great guy! He wouldn´t think twice about helping anyone in need, and was always there to make you laugh when you needed it! Gone way too soon!
Kevin Glenn
Work
January 6, 2022
Dave was one of the good guys. May he rest in peace and my prayers are with his family.
John Gourlay
January 5, 2022
Dave was a great guy and a very fair deputy; I knew him for years when I was a traffic prosecutor in Concord, Colden and Springville.My deepest sympathies to his wife and Family. Michael F Barone.... Waynesville, N.C.
Michael Barone
January 5, 2022
Our condolences to Debbie and Dave´s family. Dave wore his heart on his sleeve always taking time to help others. He will be missed by many.
Dan and Cathy Kern
Friend
January 5, 2022
Good memories to cherish.... Rest easy my friend... You will be missed
Bob Trask
January 5, 2022
So sorry to hear of Dave´s passing. I went to the police academy with him and have great memories! Thoughts and prayers for his family
Patty Jo Krolikowski
Work
January 5, 2022
RIP Sir Thank You for your Service.
Timothy s Manning
Other
January 5, 2022
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and Dave today and always.
Joel and Tammy Hunger
January 5, 2022
Goodbye my friend, may you Rest in Peace. My condolence to Debbie and Dave's entire family. He will surely be missed by all he touched.
Dennis Young
January 5, 2022
