BARBARITZ - David C.
Of West Falls, NY, January 4, 2022. Beloved husband of Deborah (nee Malysza) Barbaritz; loving son of Eleanor (late Richard) McDonald and the late Richard Barbaritz; cherished brother of Kenneth (Kathy) Barbaritz; dearest brother-in-law of Cheryl (Tom) Allein and Lynn Buccilli (Dan); uncle of Alex (Kate) White, Julie White, Taylor Buccilli (fiancé Mike) and Christopher Buccilli; also survived by relatives and many friends. The family will be present on Friday from 2-7PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where a Funeral Service will be held Saturday morning at 9AM. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Dave was a retired Erie County Sheriff and Springville Police Officer. Memorial donations may be made in Dave's name to the Hospice Foundation of WNY. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 5, 2022.