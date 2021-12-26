Menu
David L. BILLINGSLEY
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
BILLINGSLEY - David L.
Of Lackawanna, entered into rest on December 19, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Shirley (nee Watson) Billingsley; devoted father of Sharon (Anthony) Chambers, Zina (Jerome) Foster, Victory Thomas, Damon Billingsley, Sonja Rogers, and the late David Jr., Berdel, and Michael Billingsley; adored grandfather of 18 and host of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Clark and Emma Lou Billingsley; dear brother to many brothers and sisters; cherished longtime friend of Laverne Goldsmith-Davis, Palma Bray, Veatter Harper and friendship of greater than 59 years with Nolan Thomas; also survived by many family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Thursday from 5-7 PM. A Funeral Service will take place in New Bethel Church, 21 Steelawanna Ave., Lackawanna, on Friday morning at 9 o'clock (Please assemble at Church). Interment Lakeside Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Dec
31
Funeral service
9:00a.m.
New Bethel Church
21 Steelawanna Ave., Lackawanna, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My prayers are with you during this difficult time. I pray for comfort and strength to bring you through. I will truly miss you Mr. B your beautiful smile and all the talks and laughs. Rest in peace my dear friend
Veronica Wilson
December 29, 2021
I got to know David while living at UC Manor. His personality and friendship made me like him so much. He was always smiling and made me laugh. I'm sorry he got so sick. He will be missed by me and others who loved him. Rest in peace my friend.
Laurey Ortner
Other
December 28, 2021
Dad I miss and love you.
Sharon Chambers
December 26, 2021
