BILLINGSLEY - David L.
Of Lackawanna, entered into rest on December 19, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Shirley (nee Watson) Billingsley; devoted father of Sharon (Anthony) Chambers, Zina (Jerome) Foster, Victory Thomas, Damon Billingsley, Sonja Rogers, and the late David Jr., Berdel, and Michael Billingsley; adored grandfather of 18 and host of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Clark and Emma Lou Billingsley; dear brother to many brothers and sisters; cherished longtime friend of Laverne Goldsmith-Davis, Palma Bray, Veatter Harper and friendship of greater than 59 years with Nolan Thomas; also survived by many family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Thursday from 5-7 PM. A Funeral Service will take place in New Bethel Church, 21 Steelawanna Ave., Lackawanna, on Friday morning at 9 o'clock (Please assemble at Church). Interment Lakeside Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.